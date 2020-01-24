CMV Reveals New Ship Names

Cruise & Maritime Voyages has announced the names of two ships joining its fleet from P&O Australia in 2021.

"As a tribute and celebration of the intrepid and courageous exploits and journeys of past female explorers and adventurers, CMV decided to recognise their truly remarkable achievements by naming their two new ships after them," the company said, in a statement.

The Pacific Dawn will be renamed the Amy Johnson, who was a pioneering English pilot who was the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia. In 1931, aged just 27, Johnson set off from Croydon, Surrey to Darwin, Northern Territory. She went on to set many records including; the first woman to fly from London to Moscow in one day, setting record flying times from Britain to Japan and Cape Town and was awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Aero Club. During WWII, Johnson joined the Air Transport Auxillary (ATA).

The name was subject to a vote, with Johnson taking 41 percent of the vote. Other options included Gertrude Bell, Isabella Bird, Mary Kingsley and Lady Hester Stanhope.

The Pacific Aria, which will move to CMV's TransOcean brand for the German market will be renamed Ida Pfeiffer.

Ida Pfeiffer (1797-1858) was an Austrian explorer, travel writer, and ethnographer. Aged 45, Pfeiffer set off on her own to the Holy Land with the aim of completing a pilgrimage. Future trips were funded through her writings. She set off on ‘A Lady’s Voyage Round the World’ in 1846 travelling to South America, China, the South Sea Islands, India, Persia, Russia, Turkey, Greece and Italy. The first journey, and its book, was such a success Pfeiffer undertook ‘A Lady’s Second Journey Round the World’ in 1851 returning in 1855.

Christian Verhounig, CEO commented, "We are delighted with the chosen names and the opportunity to recognise two outstanding female adventurers and pioneers. Most of all, we are pleased to confirm that Amy Johnson will take over from Columbus as the fleet's new flagship."