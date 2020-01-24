Seabourn Unveils Constellation Lounge for Venture

Seabourn today unveiled a new viewing Constellation Lounge, which will be part of the cruise line’s two new purpose-built expedition ships.

The lounge will offer guests 270-degree, outward-facing views to enjoy at sea and in port.

Designed along the lines of the Observation Bar, among the most popular venue on every ship in the current Seabourn fleet, the Constellation Lounge will debut with the launch of Seabourn Venture in June 2021, and follow on the yet-to-be named sister expedition ship in May 2022.

The name of the new lounge reflects the direction of the space, which is dressed up in constellation-inspired interiors, fashioned by hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany, including dark carpeting laid out with bright constellation patterns.

“The Constellation Lounge creates a scene all its own on our new expedition vessels, inviting guests into a stunning space with myriad delights to enjoy from morning into the night,” said Seabourn President Richard Meadows.

“The design of the space inspires, just like the sky above. It will play out as an ideal setting to relax, unwind, and review the day while soaking up amazing views.”

Located on Deck 9 forward, the Constellation Lounge will be the highest indoor viewing point on each ship. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls will wrap around the space, offering guests 270-degree, outward-facing views as far as their eyes can see, heightening their expeditionary spirit while bringing them closer to wildlife and wonders at sea and in port. In addition, the expedition team will be in the lounge regularly to help identify points of interest, wildlife and geological wonders.