Aranui Reveals Details on Newbuild

Aranui Cruises has revealed its 2022-newbuild is the 10,000-ton AraMana, set to debut in the second quarter as the company's only cruise-only vessel, joining the Aranui 5, a cargo/cruise ship offering a luxury product.

Under construction in China, the ship will have an observation lounge, two restaurants, Amphitheatre (show lounge), bar lounge with dance floor, wellness complex (spa, fitness), sundeck swimming pool, casino and 11 stateroom categories.

Public spaces will include a iconic staircase, piano bar, and plush booths in the restaurant, while accommodations will be spacious with Aranui’s signature Polynesian flourishes.

The company said it will sail the new AraMana in the Marquesas Islands on itineraries ranging from 10 to 12 days. The ship will feature an all Polynesian crew and will visit islands not included in  cargo cruise deployment.

