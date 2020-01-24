Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Star Wars Day at Sea Returns in 2021

Star Wars day at Sea

Disney Cruise Line has announced the return of Star Wars Day at Sea in 2021.

The event is a day-long celebration of "Galactic Adventures" on the Disney Fantasy, where passengers can meet with iconic characters such as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2, participate at live shows and Star Wars-themed activities.

The company announced that the event would include costume celebrations, movie screenings, trivia sessions, a Star Wars Drawing Academy, a Porg-themed adventure as well as food, beverages and special merchandise.

Star Wars Days at Sea will end with a deck party, complete with a fireworks show.

The Star Wars activities will be offered on nine of the Disney Fantasy seven-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida from January to March.

All Star Wars Day at Sea sailings make a stop in Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas reserved exclusively for the cruise line's guests.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,752 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report