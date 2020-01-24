Star Wars Day at Sea Returns in 2021

Disney Cruise Line has announced the return of Star Wars Day at Sea in 2021.

The event is a day-long celebration of "Galactic Adventures" on the Disney Fantasy, where passengers can meet with iconic characters such as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2, participate at live shows and Star Wars-themed activities.

The company announced that the event would include costume celebrations, movie screenings, trivia sessions, a Star Wars Drawing Academy, a Porg-themed adventure as well as food, beverages and special merchandise.

Star Wars Days at Sea will end with a deck party, complete with a fireworks show.

The Star Wars activities will be offered on nine of the Disney Fantasy seven-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida from January to March.

All Star Wars Day at Sea sailings make a stop in Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas reserved exclusively for the cruise line's guests.