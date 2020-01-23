Coral Expeditions to Explore the East Indies

Coral Expeditions has announced a new series of expeditions to the East Indies.

In 2021 there will be seven voyages onboard the new expedition ship the Coral Adventurer to islands in the Indonesian archipelago such as Misool in Raja Ampat, Alor in the Lesser Sundas and Buton in Sulawesi.

Some of the highlights include visiting the spice markets of Banda Neira; Lamalera village, one of the last subsistence whaling communities in the world; the volcanic Kelimutu crater; the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Borobodur temple; the Camp Leakey orangutan center in Borneo and the marine parks of Bunaken and Lembeh.

“We have been visiting the region for over a decade now and have built extensive local community connections. Our guests particularly enjoy the vast biodiversity of the region and the intimate small group interactions with the locals. We have expert historians and anthropologists on board to interpret and explain – this is no ordinary pleasure cruise,” added Jeff Gillies, commercial director of Coral Expeditions.

Guests can choose between the 12-night “Raja Ampat & Spice Islands” trip, priced from $9,900 per person; the 10-night “Island Realms of the East Indies, Darwin to Bali” from $8,200 per person; the 10-night “Ancient Kingdoms of the East Indies, Bali to Singapore” from $8,200 per person; the 14-night “Into the Wilds of Borneo” from $10,600 per person; the 20-night “Circumnavigation of Sulawesi” from $16,990 per person and the 14-night “In the Wake of the Makassans” from $11,990 per person.