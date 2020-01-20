First Cruise Ship Docks at Jamaica's New Port Royal

Port Royal in Jamaica has welcomed its first cruise ship, the Marella Discovery 2, on a Monday call.

The Marella ship had around 2,000 guests aboard, with most opting to take scheduled tours to Kingston, according to local officials.

The new port in Jamaica offers a floating pier solution for one mid-sized ship. It joins other facilities in Falmouth, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios and Port Antonio in Jamaica.

Port Royal is poised to offer a historical flair to visitors, with a history dating back to the 1600s when it was destroyed by an earthquake.

Tourism officials are hoping the new facility is a marquee port, offering something new. While the country’s other ports are good at handling multiple big ships, Port Royal’s traffic will be limited to one cruise ship at a time.