Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Carnival Mardi Gras Gets Her Funnel

Mardi Gras

The Carnival Mardi Gras has received her funnel at Meyer Turku as the iconic Carnival funnel was placed on the vessel earlier this week.

Carnival Mardi Gras

The 5,200-guest ship debuts later this year, sailing from Port Canaveral on LNG fuel.

Carnival will take delivery of the ship in late October and its first revenue sailing will depart from Port Canaveral on Nov. 14, 2020. 

Among the new features onboard is not only a roller coaster but a new seafood restaurant designed by chef Rudi Sodamin. Rudi’s Seagrill will offer dishes as artistic as they are flavorful, the company said, in addition to an extensive selection of seafood entrees and sides, there will also be several dishes presented as playful “food faces” that double as Instagram-worthy pieces of art.

Port Canaveral