Celestyal Cruises has announced details of its Wave Season offers, which are available on 2020 and early 2021 Aegean and Adriatic sailings if booked before February 29, 2020.

Guests purchasing the seven-night “Romantic Adriatic” or the seven-night repositioning cruise on the Adriatic can bring a second adult guest along for free when sharing the same stateroom. The offer also features a 50 percent discount on the cruise fare for third and fourth adult guests sharing a stateroom; free cruise for third and fourth children, aged 11 and under when sharing with two adults and no solo traveler supplement as well as a reduced deposit of just $150 per stateroom.

Prices start from just $489 per person based on the five-night repositioning cruise departing November 30.

In 2020 the offer is available on three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruises roundtrip from Athens with departures throughout July, August and November; on four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruises roundtrip from Athens with departures between March and November; and on seven-night “Idyllic Aegean,” “Eclectic Aegean” and “Three Continents” cruises with departures between February and December.

The offer features reduced fares from as little as $579 per person for the three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise, $749 per person for the four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise and from $1,259 per person for the seven-night “Idyllic Aegean,” “Eclectic Aegean” and “Three Continents” sailings. Guests booked on select sailings will also receive €30 (approximately $33) per stateroom onboard credit on three-night cruises, per stateroom onboard credit €50 (approximately $56) on four-night cruises and €100 (approximately $111) per stateroom onboard credit on seven-night cruises.

During 2021 the offer is available on three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruises roundtrip from Athens with departures between March and November; on four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruises roundtrip from Athens with departures between March and November; and on seven-night “Idyllic Aegean,” “Eclectic Aegean” and “Three Continents” cruises with departures between February and December.

The offer includes reduced fares from as little as $489 per person for the three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise, $599 per person for the four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise and from $1,019 per person for the seven-night “Idyllic Aegean,” “Eclectic Aegean” and “Three Continents” sailings.

Also featured as part of the offer is a 50 percent discount on the cruise fare for the second adult guest sharing a stateroom; 50 percent discount on the cruise fare for third and fourth adult guests sharing a stateroom; free cruise for third and fourth children, aged 11 and under when sharing with two adults; solo traveler supplement reduced to just 15 percent; and a reduced deposit of just $150 per stateroom.