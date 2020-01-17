Sea Cloud Opens Firm Bookings for the Spirit; Extends Discount

Sea Cloud Cruises is now taking firm bookings for the new Sea Cloud Spirit.

Following the careful inspection of the current status of the newbuild at Metalships in Vigo, Spain, “the Sea Cloud Spirit will be delivered on time,” announced CEO Daniel Schäfer.

On August 29, 2020 the 452.7 feet (138 meter) long new ship will start its maiden voyage from Lisbon to Rome/Civitavecchia (Italy). Sea Cloud Cruises has extended the deadline until January 31, 2020 for the early booking discount for all voyages on the Sea Cloud Spirit.

Building upscale yachts today can be compared to building modern airplanes.

“This was the case with building our new windjammer the Sea Cloud Spirit, where the highest standards applied in both comfort and sustainability,” noted Schäfer.

The three-masted yacht will hold 136 guests, and is the first new vessel for the line since the Sea Cloud II in 2001.

“In the interest of our guests, we wanted to be sure she would be delivered on time before starting official bookings,” mentioned Schäfer.