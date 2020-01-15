Virtuoso Shares Top Cruise Trends for 2020

Cruisers are seeking far-flung, pristine destinations in 2020, driven by a desire for immersion in each location, according to global luxury travel network Virtuoso.

The network is revealing its top cruise trends for the year in time for “wave season,” occurring January through March.

“In 2020, cruisers are choosing itineraries based on destinations and the more unusual and faraway, the better,” said Beth Butzlaff, Vice President of Cruise Sales at Virtuoso, in a statement. “Cruising used to be considered more passive, but lines have overcome that misperception with more time in port and experiences that are unique to the destination. Passengers want to enjoy the essence of these places through interactions with local people and culture, and the industry has responded with innovative offerings to satisfy evolving preferences.”

Virtuoso identified the following top cruise trends for 2020: