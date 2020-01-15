Virtuoso Shares Top Cruise Trends for 2020

Cruisers are seeking far-flung, pristine destinations in 2020, driven by a desire for immersion in each location, according to global luxury travel network Virtuoso.
The network is revealing its top cruise trends for the year in time for “wave season,” occurring January through March.
“In 2020, cruisers are choosing itineraries based on destinations and the more unusual and faraway, the better,” said Beth Butzlaff, Vice President of Cruise Sales at Virtuoso, in a statement. “Cruising used to be considered more passive, but lines have overcome that misperception with more time in port and experiences that are unique to the destination. Passengers want to enjoy the essence of these places through interactions with local people and culture, and the industry has responded with innovative offerings to satisfy evolving preferences.”
Virtuoso identified the following top cruise trends for 2020:
- Distant Destinations: According to a Virtuoso-YouGov survey, the number one reason travelers are interested in cruises is the ability to visit multiple destinations.
- In-Port Immersion: Cruise lines are creating new itineraries and shore excursions to provide more destination immersion.
- Cold is Hot: Lines as varied as Crystal, Seabourn, Viking and Ponant are offering more expedition cruises as the boom in adventurous cruising continues building.
- Conscious Travel: Cruise lines are responding to consumers’ growing awareness of sustainability by implementing more environmentally friendly technology and programs to boost the destinations they visit, both economically and culturally.
- Micro-Cruises: Short jaunts for people with more money and desire to travel than time are trending in the cruise world.
- Americana: While many cruisers pursue adventures in far-off lands, others are choosing itineraries closer to home. Cruise lines featuring U.S. sailings are flourishing.
- The Suite Life: Some cruise devotees only travel in style by booking a suite, and if the category they desire is not available, they push their sailing date further into the future. Suite inventory is relatively small, specifically for spacious owner’s and penthouse suites, so this demand has inspired lines to open itineraries well in advance, especially for world cruises.