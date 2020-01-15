Hurtigruten Launches New Agent Portal

Hurtigruten today unveiled the newly developed Hurtigruten Agent Portal.

The portal is the latest in the line’s continued commitment to promoting travel professional engagement and success, providing agents a seamless experience when working with Hurtigruten, according to a press release.

In addition to the new portal, Hurtigruten has announced its new Revelex integration, allowing current agent users to now access all Hurtigruten product offerings within their existing system. With both new developments, Hurtigruten welcomes agents the chance to “step into the future” with industry-leading, streamlined and efficient tools to manage all sales activities.

“The development of this state-of-the-art portal and Revelex system integration has been a significant passion point for us over the past year,” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. “The travel agent community is truly the foundation of our business, and with these two new enhancements, we aim to provide agents a robust resource for learning, planning, booking and promoting all of the wonderful experiences Hurtigruten has to offer their clients.”

The new Hurtigruten agent portal serves as the line’s single location for all travel agent engagement, where users can access key brand and sales promotion information, utilize the marketing material resources bank for customizable templates, and manage all itinerary planning and bookings in one location.

The Hurtigruten Agent Portal also features user-friendly navigation panes, convenient cruise locator functions and more. Agents who register with the new Hurtigruten Agent Portal and make an online booking are eligible for a $100 agent booking incentive now through January 31, 2020.