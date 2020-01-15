Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Costa Atlantica Moves to CSSC; Mediterranea Next to China

Costa Ship Handover

The Costa Atlantica has officially been handed over to Carnival Corporation’s joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), where the Chinese state-owned conglomerate holds a 60 percent share. A ceremony was held in China earlier this week to mark the transfer of ownership of the 2000-built ship.

The ship will continue to sail under the Costa banner, and a second vessel, the Costa Mediterranea will also move to the joint venture by 2021.\

Chinese news reports quoted Yang Guobing of China Ship Carnival (Shanghai) Cruise Co., Ltd. as saying the Mediterranea will reposition to China after a 40-day voyage from Venice to Shanghai in early 2021.

The ships are sisters, both built in Finland with capacity for just over 2,000 guests. Other ships in the class include the Carnival Spirit, Pride, Legend and Miracle.

Following the pair of vessel transfers, two new ships are expected to follow on the Vista-class platform from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co (SWS) in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The contract has up to four options. 

