St. Croix Picks Up Call From Nieuw Amsterdam

The Virgin Islands Port Authority announced that St. Croix will receive an additional cruise call on January 22.

Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam ship will return to St. Croix on January 22 due to a recent change in its itinerary, according to a statement.

The ship will berth at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted.

“VIPA is thrilled to welcome the Nieuw Amsterdam back to St. Croix. Additional cruise calls to our islands positively affect our economy and the tourism-related businesses in the Virgin Islands,” said VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe.

Royal Caribbean Cruise’s Line Serenade of the Seas has rescheduled its call to the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay, St. Thomas next week. The Serenade cancelled its Tuesday, January 14 call and rescheduled its visit to Thursday January 16.