CMV Launches Sea of Cortez Program

Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) has launched its first cruise in the Sea of Cortez aboard the 550-guest Astoria, which set sail from Rocky Point's Puerto Peñasco on Thursday night.

The 11-night cruise is set to include calls in Topolobampo, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Guaymas, and Santa Rosalia.

Most passengers are expected to be American and arrive by bus from the Southwest.

CMV has previously stated that the new soft expedition cruise program offers travelers an authentic and memorable way to explore the Sea of Cortez.

And the itinerary offers Arizonans the unique opportunity to embark on a cruise from their closest sailing port, located just a few hours’ drive from Phoenix and Tucson.

The 550-passenger Astoria will sail to Topolobampo, described as the gateway to the Sierra Madre mountain range and Copper Canyon, a series of canyons larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon. Next will be Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, followed by La Paz, Bahia Loreto, Santa Rosalia and Guaymas.

The program is available for departures on select dates in in January and February of 2020 with rates starting at $1,599 USD per person.

The sailings are somewhat all-inclusive with tips, and house beer and wine included with lunch and dinner.