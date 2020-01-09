MHA

Quark Launches Ultramarine

Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions today announced that its polar vessel, the Ultramarine, is ready for booking during an inaugural Arctic season with voyages to Spitsbergen, Greenland, the Canadian Arctic.

“Ultramarine is a game changing new ship setting the industry standard for polar expeditions,” said Andrew White, president of Quark Expeditions. “For example, our brand-new Greenland Adventure is the perfect expedition to showcase her phenomenal capabilities. Guests on our exclusive Greenland Adventure will go further into Greenland’s remote wilderness than ever before, to enjoy a wide range of new adventure options and wilderness experiences including heli-hiking, alpine kayaking, mountain biking and an authentic Greenland camp experience.”

The Ultramarine combines leading-edge technology and advanced safety systems to optimize the polar expedition experience, according to a press release. And, in keeping with Quark Expedi¬tions’ Polar Promise sustainability framework,the  Ultramarine will include technical features that will minimize the ship’s environmental footprint to an extent previously unseen for a vessel of this size.

New itineraries for Arctic 2021 made possible by Ultramarine’s unique capabilities include Greenland Adventure; Arctic Express Canada: The Heart of the Northwest Passage, which offers the most efficient way to experience the majesty of Canada’s Arctic in nine days; and Canada’s Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg Islands.

Quark will offer even more off-ship activities with the Ultramarine and her two twin-engine helicopters, including heli-hiking, heli-landing, flightseeing, alpine kayaking, a Greenland camp experience, mountain biking, and an ice sheet experience. The Ultramarine will also house 20 Zodiacs in a hangar close to the waterline, allowing guests to get off the ship in half the time of that of industry averages, to enjoy more spontaneous adventures than previously possible.

