Eight Ships, Variety of Itineraries Departing from Miami on Monday

The first Monday of 2020 saw Miami welcome eight ships to Dodge Island.

Carnival Cruise Line had its Victory and Sensation in port, with the former sailing a four-night itinerary and the Sensation wrapping up a two-night Bahamas cruise.

The MSC Armonia was also in Miami ahead of a week-long cruise calling at Ocho Rios, George Town, Costa Maya and Ocean Cay, with two days at sea.

The Navigator of the Seas turned around as well, sailing a four night cruise to the Bahamas.

The Norwegian Sky was in port too, also set for a four-night departure to the Bahamas, with calls to Grand Bahama, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay before returning to Miami on Friday for a weekend sailing.

The 684-guest Oceania Sirena was set for a week-long roundtrip cruise, calling in Key West, Harvest Caye, Roatan and Costa Maya with two days at sea.

Two world cruises were departing on luxury ships, with the Regent Seven Seas Mariner offering a 131-night itinerary and Crystal Serenity sailing 105 nights on her world itinerary, Miami to Rome.