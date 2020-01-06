Aurora Confirms Second SunStone Newbuild; Named Sylvia Earle

Aurora Expeditions name its second purpose built expedition ship after the acclaimed marine biologist and oceanographer, Dr. Sylvia Earle.

The ship is under construction in China and is part of SunStone's Infinity class series of vessels. Aurora recently christened the Greg Mortimer, which is sailing its first season for the company in Antarctica.

The Sylvia Earle will feature a unique two-level glass atrium lounge in the bow, offering views out of the front of the ship. There will also be an aft swimming pool.

The company said the name honors Dr. Earle as an accomplished marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer; the first woman to become chief scientist of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and named by Time Magazine as its first Hero for the Planet in 1998.

The Sylvia Earle will launch in October 2021 in Ushuaia, Argentina.

“Ninety-seven percent of Earth’s water is ocean,” said Dr Sylvia Earle. “It is our life support system and we need to learn everything we can about it. I see great synergy in working closely with a company that shares my vision for the future and which is, from the top down, passionate about the marine environment. Through travelling with Aurora Expeditions on the Sylvia Earle, I feel it is an incredible opportunity for people to learn about these marine habitats in situ, and as a result, become ambassadors for protecting them.”

Aurora Expeditions Managing Director Robert Halfpenny said: “We are proud to be working with Sylvia on plans for the new ship. Our ships are designed primarily to connect people with the environment and everything Sylvia does encapsulates what lies at the core of Aurora Expeditions own beliefs and practices.”

“In keeping with Sylvia’s own vision and achievements, the Sylvia Earle will have a large focus on marine education and conservation.”