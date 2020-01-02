Sapphire Princess Sails Along Straits of Malacca for Solar Eclipse

Onboard the Sapphire Princess for the Solar Eclipse

Guest onboard the Sapphire Princess viewed the annular solar eclipse that occurred early in the afternoon of Boxing Day along the Straits of Malacca.

More than 2,600 guests from around the world embarked Sapphire Princess in Singapore on Dec. 17 for an 11-day voyage around Southeast Asia visiting ports including Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), Bangkok, Koh Samui and Port Klang before arriving in Singapore on Dec. 28.

Guests and crew were given solar filter glasses to safely view the phenomenon. Hundreds of guests gathered on the upper deck of the ship to witness the solar eclipse.

“Guests onboard were delighted to witness the once-in-a-lifetime 'ring of fire' solar eclipse onboard Sapphire Princess while celebrating Christmas and Boxing Day,“ said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

