Thirteen cruise ships welcomed in the New Year in Funchal under the city's trademark fireworks display.

Fred. Olsen's Balmoral was joined by the AIDAcara, AIDAstella, Marella Explorer, Aurora, Queen Queen Victoria, Ocean Majesty, Columbus, Marco Polo, Zenith, Mein Schiff 3, Saga Sapphire and the Amera in a record-setting day of ships for the Funchal port authority.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22149-13-cruise-ships-welcome-2020-under-fireworks.html#sigProId4fe5e442ef View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira