Thirteen cruise ships welcomed in the New Year in Funchal under the city's trademark fireworks display.
Fred. Olsen's Balmoral was joined by the AIDAcara, AIDAstella, Marella Explorer, Aurora, Queen Queen Victoria, Ocean Majesty, Columbus, Marco Polo, Zenith, Mein Schiff 3, Saga Sapphire and the Amera in a record-setting day of ships for the Funchal port authority.
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22149-13-cruise-ships-welcome-2020-under-fireworks.html#sigProId4fe5e442ef
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22149-13-cruise-ships-welcome-2020-under-fireworks.html#sigProId4fe5e442ef
Photos: Sergio Ferreira