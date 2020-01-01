Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

13 Cruise Ships Welcome 2020 Under Fireworks

Fireworks in Funchal

Thirteen cruise ships welcomed in the New Year in Funchal under the city's trademark fireworks display.

Fred. Olsen's Balmoral was joined by the AIDAcara, AIDAstella, Marella Explorer, Aurora, Queen Queen Victoria, Ocean Majesty, Columbus, Marco Polo, Zenith, Mein Schiff 3, Saga Sapphire and the Amera in a record-setting day of ships for the Funchal port authority.

Photos: Sergio Ferreira

 

 

