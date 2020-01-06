25 New Cruise Ships to Debut in 2020

A record 25 new cruise ships will debut into service in 2020, ranging from expedition and luxury vessels to large contemporary megaships.
The Class of 2020:
Fridtjof Nansen
Hurtigruten | 20,000 Tons | 530 Guests
Seven Seas Splendor
Regent | 54,000 Tons | 750 Guests
Note: Download a full listing of all cruise ships on order here.
Endeavor
Crystal | 19,800 Tons | 200 Guests
Scarlet Lady
Virgin | 110,000 Tons | 2,770 Guests
Silver Origin
Silversea | 5,739 Tons | 100 Guests
Apex
Celebrity | 129,500 Tons | 2,900 Guests
Le Bellot
Ponant | 10,000 Tons | 180 Guests
Silver Moon
Silversea | 40,700 Tons | 596 Guests
National Geographic Endurance
Lindblad | 12,000 Tons | 126 Guests
Iona
P&O Cruises | 183,900 Tons | 5,200 Guests
World Voyager
Mystic Cruises | 9,300 Tons | 200 Guests
Evrima
Ritz-Carlton | 25,000 Tons | 298 Guests
Enchanted Princess
Princess | 141,000 Tons | 3,660 Guests
Le Jacques Cartier
Ponant | 10,000 Tons | 180 Guests
Mardi Gras
Carnival | 183,900 Tons | 5,200 Guests
Spirit of Adventure
Saga | 58,250 Tons | 1,000 Guests
Spirit
Sea Cloud | 6,000 Tons | 136 Guests
Ocean Victory
SunStone | 8,000 Tons | 186 Guests
Virtuosa
MSC Cruises | 177,100 Tons | 4,888 Guests
Firenze
Costa Cruises | 135,500 Tons | 4,232 Guests
Odyssey
Royal Caribbean | 167,000 Tons | 4,200 Guests
Geographer
Coral Expeditions | 5,500 Tons | 120 Guests
Ultramarine
Quark Expeditions | 13,000 Tons | 200 Guests
Flying Clipper
Star Clippers | 8,770 Tons | 300 Guests
American Jazz
American Cruise Lines | 5,148 Tons | 195 Guests
*In some cases photos of sister ships were used.