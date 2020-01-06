MHA

25 New Cruise Ships to Debut in 2020

Scarlet Lady

A record 25 new cruise ships will debut into service in 2020, ranging from expedition and luxury vessels to large contemporary megaships.

The Class of 2020:

Fridtjof Nansen

Fridtjof NansenHurtigruten | 20,000 Tons | 530 Guests

Seven Seas Splendor

Regent Seven Seas ExplorerRegent | 54,000 Tons | 750 Guests

Note: Download a full listing of all cruise ships on order here.

Endeavor

Crystal EndeavorCrystal | 19,800 Tons | 200 Guests

Scarlet Lady

Scarlet LadyVirgin | 110,000 Tons | 2,770 Guests

Silver Origin

Silver OriginSilversea | 5,739 Tons | 100 Guests

Apex

Celebrity Edge Celebrity | 129,500 Tons | 2,900 Guests

Le Bellot

New Ponant ShipPonant | 10,000 Tons | 180 Guests

Silver Moon

Silver MoonSilversea | 40,700 Tons | 596 Guests

National Geographic Endurance

National Geographic EnduranceLindblad | 12,000 Tons | 126 Guests

Iona

P&O IonaP&O Cruises | 183,900 Tons | 5,200 Guests

World Voyager

World VoyagerMystic Cruises | 9,300 Tons | 200 Guests

Evrima

Ritz-Carlton VesselRitz-Carlton | 25,000 Tons | 298 Guests

Enchanted Princess

Enchanted PrincessPrincess | 141,000 Tons | 3,660 Guests

Le Jacques Cartier

New Ponant ShipPonant | 10,000 Tons | 180 Guests

Mardi Gras

Carnival Mardi GrasCarnival | 183,900 Tons | 5,200 Guests

Spirit of Adventure

Saga NewbuildSaga | 58,250 Tons | 1,000 Guests

Spirit

Sea Cloud SpiritSea Cloud | 6,000 Tons | 136 Guests

Ocean Victory

Ocean VictorySunStone | 8,000 Tons | 186 Guests

Virtuosa

MSC VirtuosaMSC Cruises | 177,100 Tons | 4,888 Guests

Firenze

Costa FirenzeCosta Cruises | 135,500 Tons | 4,232 Guests

Odyssey

Odyssey of the SeasRoyal Caribbean | 167,000 Tons | 4,200 Guests

Geographer

Coral Adventurer Coral Expeditions | 5,500 Tons | 120 Guests

Ultramarine

UltramarineQuark Expeditions | 13,000 Tons | 200 Guests

Flying Clipper

Flying ClipperStar Clippers | 8,770 Tons | 300 Guests

American Jazz

American SongAmerican Cruise Lines | 5,148 Tons | 195 Guests

*In some cases photos of sister ships were used.

