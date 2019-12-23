De Hoop Celebrates 130 Years

Shipyard De Hoop has celebrated its 130th year of what it called “designing, engineering and building custom-built vessels, meaning no standard processes, but endless potential for customization.”

The Dutch yard was founded in November 1889 in Lobith-Tolkamer, on the Rhein near the German border. Its facilities were partly destroyed by fire several times and, during the Second World War, completely destroyed. Rebuilt, the company survived and was handed down from one generation to the next. After the second world war, a modern yard emerged and the production of a large variety of advanced vessels began.

Today, with a comprehensive engineering department, De Hoop said it continually strives to expand and upgrade their skill base, with both experienced craftsmen and the recruitment of young people to be trained within the shipyard.

Expanding their product range, DeHoop has also recently entered the market of going luxury cruise vessels. Having their own design and engineering department, together with all other disciplines – hull building, prefabrication, carpentry/interior manufacturing, installation facilities, piping, and more – allows the company to build complete turnkey ships from scratch.

De Hoop’s business model is characterized by long-term relationships with both suppliers and customers. They are building the 15th river cruise vessel for Lueftner (a client since 1997) and KD (since the 1960s). Spido has been a regular returning client since 1998 and has just taken delivery of an event/party ship at the yard.

De Hoop’s order portfolio today comprises a variety of vessels, ranging from expedition cruise ships, river cruise vessels and a event ship for KD, to a number of sturdy special mission vessels.