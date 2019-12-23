Fred. Olsen Launches RIB Seaside Expedition Adventure

As part of its in-house offerings to guests, Fred. Olsen Cruises has launched an extra-activity: the Rigid Inflatable Boat's (RIB) Seaside Expedition Adventure.

The first RIB seaside adventure was launched on the Braemar's call to Scarborough, Tobago.

"This seaside adventure was designed by Fred. Olsen to give that extra activity for their valued guests and we are happy to see that it was an overwhelming success based on the guests' comments," said Charles Carvalho, CEO of Carvalho's Agencies, overseeing calls into Trinidad and Tobago.

"Accompanying these guests and Fred. Olsen staff were officers from our local Coast Guard who assisted with information and safety while on the expedition," he added.

Fred. Olsen is using the RIBs to take cruising to the next level. Guests can now enjoy exploration from a new angle, when they are taken away from the tourist trail to see fjords, beaches, or sail past isolated spots of coastlines accessible only by boat.