Carnival Corp. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings

Carnival Corporation announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended November 30, 2019 and provided an outlook for the full year and first quarter 2020.

Key Highlights: Full Year 2019

U.S. GAAP net income of $3.0 billion, or $4.32 diluted EPS, for the full year 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the full year 2018 of $3.2 billion, or $4.44 diluted EPS.

Record full year 2019 adjusted net income of $3.0 billion, or $4.40 adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of $3.0 billion, or $4.26 adjusted EPS, for the full year 2018.

Adjusted net income excludes net charges of $52 million for the full year 2019 and net gains of $123 million for the full year 2018.

Record total revenues for the full year 2019 were $20.8 billion, higher than $18.9 billion for the full year 2018

Gross cruise revenues of $20.4 billion, higher than $18.6 billion for the prior year.

In constant currency, net cruise revenues of $16.0 billion, higher than $15.4 billion for the prior year, an increase of 4.0 percent.

Fourth Quarter 2019

U.S. GAAP net income of $423 million, or $0.61 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $494 million, or $0.71 diluted EPS.

Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $427 million, or $0.62 adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of $492 million, or $0.70 adjusted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income excludes net charges of $5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and net gains of $2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Record total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.8 billion, higher than $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross cruise revenues of $4.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, higher than $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

In constant currency, net cruise revenues of $3.7 billion compared to $3.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.5 percent.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Carnival Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald noted: "Exceeding our fourth quarter guidance enabled us to have strong full year earnings per share and another year of record adjusted earnings. We overcame a high number of unusual events compounded by a significant downturn in leisure travel demand for our large source markets in Continental Europe. In that environment, to achieve record revenues and adjusted earnings is an accomplishment for any consumer company, a credit to our 150,000 team members and demonstrates the robustness of our business model."

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The company is entering fiscal year 2020 with a record booked occupancy position, according to a press release.

At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the full year 2020 are slightly ahead of the prior year at prices that are slightly lower compared to 2019 on a comparable basis, which does not include the net revenue yields brand mix headwind of approximately 0.5 percent for the full year 2020.

Booking volumes at the beginning of the fourth quarter were impacted by Hurricane Dorian. During the last eight weeks, booking volumes have been running higher with prices that are in line for the full year 2020 compared to 2019 on a comparable basis, Carnival said.

Based on current booking trends, the company expects full year 2020 constant currency net cruise revenues to be up approximately 5.0 percent, with capacity growth of 6.6 percent, and net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be down approximately 1.5 percent compared to the prior year. Net revenue yields for the full year 2020 include a brand mix headwind of approximately 0.5 percent and an additional headwind of approximately 0.5 percent, primarily due to ship delivery delays, including today's Mardi Gras announcement of a delayed delivery and eight cancelled cruises.

The company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be in line compared to the prior year, which also includes an impact of over 0.5 percent caused by ship delivery delays and an accounting difference.

Donald added: "Despite the negative impacts from the tail effect of the high number of unusual events in 2019, as well as a continuation of the negative headwinds facing our Continental European source markets, our brands continue to perform and we are at record booked occupancy levels for 2020 on peak capacity growth. Given the evolution of conditions in Continental Europe, and recognizing the timing of significant capacity increases we have in our European portfolio, we are taking a number of actions to adapt over time. Globally, we are also taking actions to further stimulate demand and increase our cost efficiencies in 2020 and beyond. With annual cash from operations of $5.5 billion, our balance sheet is strong as are our brands and we believe we are well positioned to return to double-digit earnings growth and elevated ROIC over time."

First Quarter 2020 Outlook

First quarter constant currency net cruise revenues are expected to be up approximately 4.0 percent, with capacity growth of 6.0 percent, and net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be down 1.0 to 2.0 percent compared to the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to be down 2.0 to 3.0 percent compared to the prior year, the majority of which is driven by lower dry-dock days during the quarter.

MGO is currently anticipated to represent 40 percent to 45 percent of fuel consumption for the first quarter 2020 compared to approximately 14 percent for the first quarter 2019. The company's usage of HFO is expected to be 55 percent to 50 percent of fuel consumption for first quarter 2020 and all other fuel types is expected to be approximately 5.0 percent.

The impact of changes in fuel mix, fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by approximately $0.01 per share compared to the prior year. Based on the above factors, the company expects first quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.51 compared to 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49.