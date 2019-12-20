Aurora Expeditions Launches New Website

Aurora Expeditions has launched a new website which will help users access the company's best deals and create bespoke experiences.

The cruise line announced that the new website, operational from December 20, is "fact-packed and more user-friendly, with real-time availability, pricing, promotions, special offers and search functionality."

The site also offers a quotation function which will soon be followed by a new reservation facility, offering users the ability to reserve places on specific voyages.

"Reservation functionality, launching in January, will be easy to use with a streamlined step-by-step process. Enquiries are held for seven days to allow for further planning and decision making, before a deposit is required; the reservations team will be on hand to assist the enquiry process," said the company in a press release.

The new search functionality also allows users to select duration, date, price, activities and expedition types, such as sail or fly options across Drake Passage, as well as the opportunity to search for highly sought-after pre and post Patagonia treks.

Aurora’s new site will also contain information such as itinerary details, bios on the expedition team, details of the ship and its layout to help with cabin selection, and much more.

At the end of October Aurora Expeditions successfully launched the Greg Mortimer, its polar expedition ship named after the Australian explorer who founded the company in 1991.