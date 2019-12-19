Onboard Credit Deal at Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages announced a new offer Thursday, its On Us and Sailor Loot promotion. Sailor Loot is the onboard currency, traditionally known as onboard credit, that grants customers additional spending while cruising. Expanding on its “On Us” program, from now through Feb. 14th Virgin Voyages is offering every passenger up to $400 in Sailor Loot.

The “On Us” program already includes in each standard fare upon basic beverages, Wifi, food at 20-plus eateries, group fitness classes, and gratuities.

The expanded offering now also includes:

Insider & Sea View: $100 per cabin

Sea Terrace: $200 per cabin

RockStar Suites: $400 per cabin

This announcement coincides with the launch of open bookings for Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady which features 7-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in May 2021.