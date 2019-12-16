Cruise Industry News China Market Report

De Hoop Orders Electrical Systems Package from Alewijnse and Droste

The De Hoop Shipyard, which is building a special events ship, the RheinGalaxie, for German shipowner Köln-Düsseldorfer Deutsche Rheinschiffahrt, has contracted with Alewijnse Marine and Droste Elektro for all the necessary NavCom and electrical systems.

Alewijnse will deliver and install all power and lighting distribution panels, internal and external communications systems and will handle all cabling. Systems include nautical equipment, bridge systems, alarm systems, etc. and range from CCTV and searchlights to fire detection.

Droste is set to handle primary electrical engineering and delivery of main power distribution, emergency and shore-line connection switchboards and the overall integration of the complete alarm and databus control system.

Patrick Janssens, CEO of Shipyard De Hoop, commented: “The combination of Droste and Alewijnse is perfect for this project both in terms of timing and technology. Both companies have a longstanding relationship with our yard and together we can deliver the vessel on time and guarantee a high level of quality for our customer. To me, this project is also a good example of what the Dutch maritime cluster has to offer to clients worldwide – great engineering, efficient cooperation, high quality and a good price.“

De Hoop has been building vessels for KD since the 1970s. The new vessel is designed by naval architect René van der Velden to host parties, events, concerts, cruises and meetings up to 1,000 passengers and is due for delivery in May 2020. Among its features are floor-to-ceiling windows.

Alewijnse Marine has 130 years of experience in marine technology and undertakes projects around the world. As an all-round systems integrator, the company supplies a comprehensive range of technical services, innovative electrical engineering, automation, Nav-Com and AV-IT solutions for newbuilds and refits.

 

