Pullmantur Rocks in the Caribbean

Pullmantur Cruises has treated guests aboard the Monarch to Colombian rock bands Aterciopelados and Don Tetto, as well as DJ – Humberto “El Gato” from Bogota on the so-called GraciasTotales!, described as the first rock-themed cruise in Spanish.

Pullmantur President and CEO Richard J. Vogel, joined the cruise to watch the concerts by Aterciopelados and Don Tetto on this seven-day sailing.

Vogel commented that “GraciasTotales! was a watershed moment for the brand. “The first link of a chain that will enable us to continue developing theme cruises and innovating even further, adding value to our clients so they can have unique experiences in harmony with the Latin and Spanish lifestyle,” he said.

Don Tetto opened the GraciasTotales! program weaving songs from their new album Barco de Papel into a 90-minute long performance.

Aterciopelados performed songs from their most recent album, Claroscura, that earned the band a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2018.

Colombia TV personality DJ – Humberto “El Gato” entertained with hits from Brazil, Colombia, the Southern Cone, Spain and other regions.

Guests were able to interact with the performers during a meet and greet event.

This cruise also allowed guests to put their musical talent to the test in a karaoke event with a panel of high-profile judges, namely members of Don Tetto and DJ – Humberto “El Gato”.

While these experts commented on the participants’ voices and overall performance, the audience voted for the winner: a Panamanian passenger who won an electric guitar signed by Aterciopelados and Don Tetto.

Photo: Pullmantur President and CEO Richard J. Vogel (center) with the rock groups.