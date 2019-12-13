Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Virgin Voyages Bottles the Scent of Scarlet Lady

Ship No.1

As a nod to the classic perfume ads, Virgin Voyages announced the release of Ship No. 1, the “signature scent of Scarlet Lady” with a video, featuring Sir Richard Branson.

Created by Air Aroma, Ship No. 1 embraces the marine and aromatic freshness of sea lavender, contrasted with the warmth of sun-kissed wood from a fig tree, according to a press release.

The scent will be infused throughout the Scarlet Lady, but before the ship sets sail, interested parties can purchase a bottle of Ship No. 1 exclusively on itsmellslikeship.com for $50.

All net-proceeds will be donated to ocean conservation non-profit foundation, Ocean Unite. Proceeds are in support of the 30X30 initiative, which aims to safeguard at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 through a network of highly protected marine areas.

AB InBev

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

