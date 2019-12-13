Grenada Lights Up Harbor

Festival of Lights

Grenada's iconic horseshoe-shaped Carenage around the St. George's harbor received a colorful light display last weekend to celebrate the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Year of Festivals.

The historic building of the Carenage were draped in all manner of lights, including colorful spotlights and lasers. Adding to the Festival of Lights was a mixture of carols, steel plan music, parang music, local cuisine, a “Santa’s grotto,” and a night market loaded with local Grenadian Christmas goodies, such as sorrel, ginger and more. Performances by local artists included the PBC Boys Choir, Sonika McKie, Kareem Alexis, Emily Rapier, and Hess And The Boys.

The Festival of Lights was the brainchild of Grenada Tourism Authority Chairman Brenda Hood, who championed the idea for several years.

“The Festival of Lights is an opportunity for us to show the world how wonderful and authentic Christmastime is in Grenada. It is also an opportunity for our visitors to interact with our friendly citizens,” Hood said in a government press release.

Receiving positive feedback, two more Festival of Lights events are planned for Saturday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

