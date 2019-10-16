Princess Announces Record 2021 World Voyage from Australia

Princess Cruises has announced its 2021 world cruise, an 108-day voyage from Australia that will feature its own dedicated music playlist, according to a press release.

The record journey will be Princess Cruises’ 20th world cruise from Australia and will see the Sea Princess visit 44 destinations in 29 countries, including 10 new world cruise ports.

To celebrate the occasion, Princess Cruises has curated a special Spotify playlist “Songs of the Sea” featuring 108 great songs inspired by the ship’s 108-day itinerary, which includes a maiden world cruise visit to England’s Liverpool, home to The Beatles, the company said.

The list will be shared with guests once they book on the cruise, and played onboard throughout the sailing.

Cruising north from Australia through the Middle East to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, then west to Canada and the USA, the 2021 world voyage will visit six continents as Sea Princess sails 32,800 nautical miles around the globe.

Launching details of the cruise, Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Stuart Allison said the itinerary included Princess Cruises’ first ever call to Red Bay in Canada as well as nine other maiden world cruise ports: Nuuk in Greenland, Elba (Italy), Marseille (France), Malaga (Spain), Tangier (Morocco), Liverpool (England), Holyhead (Wales), Invergordon (Scotland), and Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos).

“Princess Cruises has been sailing on world voyages from Australia for more than a decade – we know what our guests enjoy and we listen to their feedback, which is why so many people book with us again and again,” Allison said.

“Our 20th world cruise is a spectacular offering, featuring a carefully curated itinerary that we think ticks all the boxes for Aussie and Kiwi travellers.

“Not only will our guests be able to visit some of their favorite ports around the world as well as a host of new ones, they will pay for their entire trip in Australian dollars which means they can travel the globe without the stress of exchange rates,” he said.

The 2021 winter program also includes a popular 35-night roundtrip cruise to Hawaii and Tahiti visiting ports from Kauai to Moorea.