MSC Meraviglia Debuts in Quebec

The MSC Meraviglia made her North American debut last week and today made her inaugural visit to Quebec City as part of her first ever cruise from Manhattan.

The MSC Meraviglia is MSC Cruises’ largest ship sailing from the U.S and sets the record for the largest ship to ever port in Quebec City as well as in other Canadian ports: Corner Brook (Newfoundland and Labrador) on October 11, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) on October 12, Saint John (New Brunswick) on October 21, Halifax (Nova Scotia) on October 22 and Sydney (Nova Scotia) on October 23.

“We are so thrilled to welcome MSC Meraviglia, a truly beautiful ship, to Quebec City and Atlantic Canada as her arrival in North America marks another major milestone for MSC Cruises in this market,” said Ian Patterson, Country Manager for MSC Cruises Canada.

“Due to significant demand, for the first time in MSC Cruises history we now have four distinct ships sailing from North America as MSC Meraviglia joins MSC Seaside, MSC Armonia and MSC Divina. In addition MSC Meraviglia will be the first ship to visit MSC Cruises’ new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, before homeporting in Miami in November to cruise the Caribbean for the Winter season. With MSC Cruises’ experience inspired by its European heritage, our vacation offerings resonate extremely well with Canadians and we look forward to providing Canadians with even more choice and variety to best fit their vacation needs.”