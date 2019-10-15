Viking Expeditions Set to Launch with Pair of 378-Guest Ships

Viking Cruises has rolled out its expedition offering in Viking Expedition Cruises, which currently has select itineraries available only to past guests before general sales open in early 2020.

Viking will build a pair of expedition ships at VARD, the Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. Each Polaris-class ship will carry 378 guests and offer Polar Class 6 hull specifications.

The expedition offering will mix in with the company's dominant river cruise brand and luxury cruise offering as Torstein Hagen continues expanding his Viking Cruises empire.

The ships will have six cabin categories with the smallest starting at 218 square feet. Cruise Industry News previously reported the ships will feature submarines and carry a large 20-person expedition team.

Similar to the company’s ocean program, the brand will offer the “thinking person's” cruise product.

Onboard, guests can look forward to trademark Viking features such as Manfredi's Italian Restaurant.

Among the options available for early booking, the company's Antarctic Explorer program sails from Ushuaia in early 2022, with each cruise at 13 nights for the inaugural season. Early bird offers start at $15,393 per person. Embarkation starts in Buenos Aires, where guests will spend a night before a charter flight to Ushuaia.

An Arctic Adventure program is also available for past guests for early booking, sailing roundtrip 13-day cruises from Tromso in August and September 2022.