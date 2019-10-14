Advertisement

Ritz-Carlton Names First New Ship Evrima

Ritz Carlton Yacht

The first Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection ship will carry the name Evrima, tracing its roots to a name of Greek origin meaning “discovery.”

The name “inspires travelers to immerse themselves in exceptional experiences, explore new destinations and foster the spirit of adventure that makes travel so rewarding,” the company said.

The 298-guest ship is set to launch in June 2020 following shipyard delays.

The first voyage is a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca, featuring port calls in the Balearic Islands.

The vessel was originally named Azora but that name has since been dropped.

