Carnival to Base Four Ships in Galveston Year-Round

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it will have four ships homeported in Galveston, year-round, beginning in 2021.

The Carnival Radiance will join the Galveston-based fleet in May 2021. In addition, the Carnival Breeze will return to Galveston from Port Canaveral, becoming the newest and largest ship to operate a short cruise program from Galveston. The Carnival Dream will shift to six- and eight-day Caribbean voyages while the Carnival Vista will continue to sail its week-long Caribbean cruises.

All Galveston-based ships and itineraries opened for sale today. With these four ships, Carnival Cruise Line will carry an estimated 900,000 guests annually from Galveston – more than any other cruise operator – on 235 five- to 14-day sailings a year, the company said.

“Carnival is already the most popular cruise line from Galveston attracting vacationers from all across the Southwest and beyond. With these enhancements, we’re providing our guests with more voyages, more destinations and more choices from Texas than ever before,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Radiance will launch a new schedule of five- to 14-day voyages from the Port of Galveston beginning on May 14, 2021. Five-day cruises will depart Sundays and feature the Mexican ports of Cozumel and Progreso or Costa Maya. Three different nine-day options departing Fridays will be offered – one calling at Cozumel, Limon (Costa Rica), and a partial Panama Canal transit or a visit to Colon (Panama), another featuring Key West, Grand Turk, the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay and Nassau, and a third stopping at Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Belize, Costa Maya and Cozumel. Two eight-port, 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises visiting top destinations throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America and the Panama Canal will also be offered departing Oct. 24, 2021 and Jan. 16, 2022.

The Carnival Radiance will reposition to the Port of Galveston with a 12-day Carnival Journeys Panama Cruise departing Port Canaveral May 2 and arriving in Galveston May 14, 2021.

The Carnival Breeze will operate a short cruise itinerary from Galveston when it kicks off year-round four- and five-day cruises from that port May 5, 2021. The program includes four-day long “weekend cruises” departing Thursdays and featuring a day-long visit to Cozumel. Five-day voyages departing Mondays and Saturdays will feature stops at Cozumel and either Progreso or Costa Maya.

The Carnival Dream will shift to a new six- and eight-day cruise schedule from Galveston beginning May 8, 2021. Six-day cruises visit Costa Maya, Cozumel and Belize or Mahogany Bay. Eight-day cruises will feature Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay and Nassau.

The Carnival Vista will also continue its week-long cruise program from Galveston with two different three-port, seven-day western Caribbean options.

The Carnival Freedom, which currently operates this itinerary, will be deployed to another homeport to be announced shortly, according to Carnival.