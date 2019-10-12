Advertisement

Astro Ocean Continues Debut Season with Maiden Shenzhen Call

Astro Ocean First Call Ceremony

Astro Ocean Cruises made its first call to Shenzhen earlier this week as the Piano Land docked in one of China’s key homeports for the first time for a turnaround operation.

The cruise line is a joint venture between CTS (China Travel Services Group) and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping), with V.Ships as the vessel manager.

Attending the first call ceremony, which took place in Shenzhen’s start-of-the-art cruise terminal were executives from Astro Ocean, local government officials, press and media, VIPs and the ship’s officers.

A plaque and key ceremony took place between the ship’s captain, Lars Bengtsson, and officials from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau.

Shenzhen’s Shekou Taizi Bay Cruise Home Port is located at the southern tip of Shenzhen’s Nanshan District within 30 kilometers of four major airports, including Hong Kong.

The city and terminal hosted the 2017 China Cruise Shipping conference, organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.

Port facilities currently include a pair of cruise berths and a recently-opened cruise terminal for big ships.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 China Market Report
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report