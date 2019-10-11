Advertisement

Royal Caribbean to Drive Chinese Capacity Spike in 2022

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas

The new 5,448-guest Wonder of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International will help push China’s cruise industry to record capacity levels in 2021, and if annualized service is realized, help China reach nearly 4 million cruise passengers in 2022, according to data in the 2020 China Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The news of the Wonder of the Seas heading to Asia year-round could result in a 18.1 percent capacity increase in China in 2022 when compared with 2021, if the ship stays based there sailing regular itineraries for the year.

With Royal Caribbean putting its best and latest hardware into China, it also underscores that the Chinese cruise market has returned to growth after a number of years of capacity decline.

2022 was already set to be a key inflection point for the Chinese market, with an estimated 11.8 percent growth in capacity before Royal Caribbean’s announcement.

Key drivers in 2022 include an additional Global-class ship from Dream Cruises, three year-round Costa ships and two year-round ex-Costa ships in the CSSC/Carnival China operation.

2022 Expected China-Based Ship Lineup: 

Cruise Line Ship Berths Built Sailing
Astro Ocean Piano Land 1,806 1995 Year-Round
Bohai Chinese Taishan 832 2000 Year-Round
Costa Firenze 4,232 2020 Year-Round
Costa Venezia 4,232 2019 Year-Round
CSSC/Carnival Atlantica 2,100 2000 Year-Round
CSSC/Carnival Mediterranea 2,100 2003 Year-Round
Diamond Glory Sea 838 2001 Year-Round
Dream Cruises Explorer Dream 2,000 2000 Seasonal
Dream Cruises Global Class 2 5,000 2022 Year-Round
Dream Cruises Global Dream 5,000 2021 Year-Round
Dream Cruises World Dream 3,400 2017 Year-Round
MSC Bellissima 4,888 2019 Year-Round
Princess Sapphire Princess 2,600 2004 Seasonal
Royal Caribbean Quantum/Seas 4,100 2014 Seasonal
Royal Caribbean Spectrum/Seas 4,200 2019 Year-Round
Royal Caribbean Voyager/Seas 3,100 1999 Seasonal
Royal Caribbean Wonder/Seas 5,448 2021 Year-Round
Star Cruises SuperStar Gemini 1,472 1992 Seasonal
