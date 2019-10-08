Advertisement

Explorer Dream Makes Maiden Call in Hong Kong

Explorer Dream

The Explorer Dream made her maiden call for Genting's Dream Cruises in Hong Kong on October 8, docking at the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Following her Hong Kong visit, the newest member of the Dream Cruises fleet will continue her 19-night voyage with calls to Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia, and ending in Sydney, Australia, where she will begin the first-ever homeport deployment of Dream Cruises outside of Asia.

The ship is the former SuperStar Virgo and was once a regular caller in Hong Kong when she was part of the Genting-owned Star Cruises brand. 

