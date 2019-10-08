Explorer Dream Makes Maiden Call in Hong Kong

The Explorer Dream made her maiden call for Genting's Dream Cruises in Hong Kong on October 8, docking at the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Following her Hong Kong visit, the newest member of the Dream Cruises fleet will continue her 19-night voyage with calls to Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia, and ending in Sydney, Australia, where she will begin the first-ever homeport deployment of Dream Cruises outside of Asia.

The ship is the former SuperStar Virgo and was once a regular caller in Hong Kong when she was part of the Genting-owned Star Cruises brand.