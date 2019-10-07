Saga Announces Seven New Sailings in 2021

Saga Cruises has released seven new sailings for early 2021 highlighted by a 83-night adventure South America: A Grand Voyage which takes in the Amazon, Cape Horn, Punta Arenas, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo onboard the new Spirit of Discovery.

It is the Spirit of Discovery’s longest journey yet and departs from Southampton on January 6, 2021. Prices from £17,324 per person and include balcony cabins as standard, chauffeur service to the port, all-inclusive drinks and meals, daily afternoon tea, onboard gratuities, free wifi and optional travel insurance – all included in the price, according to a press release.

The clockwise circumnavigation of South America begins with an Atlantic crossing to Brazil and a week’s cruising through the Amazon rainforest. Other highlights include discovering the wilderness of Patagonia, passing through the Panama Canal and visiting Ecuador and Colombia. From Callao, Peru, there will be optional tours to the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu, while overnight moorings include Rio de Janeiro and Manaus, in Brazil, and Stanley in the Falkland Islands.

In addition the Spirit of Adventure, which launches in August 2020, makes six European voyages from January to March 2021 including the 14-night Constellations of the Canaries.

There is also a sailing seeking the Northern Lights, the 16-night sailing A Norwegian Aurora.

Among other highlights: A Taste of the Mediterranean is a 15-night springtime gastronomic delight with a cruise to Barcelona, Valencia and Cartagena.

Other options include 8-night Scandinavian Rhythms, and 16-night Exotic Morocco and the Canaries.