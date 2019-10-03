Princess Dedicates Special Totem Pole to Ketchikan

Princess Cruises recently hosted a special golden anniversary ceremony at the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau to dedicate a specially-crafted totem pole to the town as part of the cruise line's 50th anniversary celebration.

The Masters of the Sea totem pole, now permanently housed at the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau, was crafted by local carver, Kelly White.

White also serves as Princess' cultural ambassador of its “North to Alaska” program. The totem pole was carved onboard Ruby Princess and Grand Princess for guests to see and learn more about Alaska’s culture.

The totem pole features a killer whale, a powerful hunter and navigator of the seas; an octopus, a mysterious, intelligent and complex creature of the seas; and halibut, a proven reliable food source throughout the year.

“We’re proud to dedicate this beautiful totem pole, inspired by the sea, to the community of Ketchikan, visible long after our cruise ships depart each season,” said Lisa Syme, vice president of marketing at Princess Cruises. “We hope it reminds the local residents of Ketchikan of the key role they play in introducing the culture and passion of Alaska to our guests. We’re grateful to Kelly White for his incredibly talented craftsmanship.”

A local resident of Ketchikan, White is a Northwest Coast artist who is Teikweidí, Sanyaa Kwáan of Tlingit descent. As a guide at the Totem Heritage Center, located in Ketchikan, he has shared his knowledge of traditional art and culture with visitors from around the world for several summers. He’s a committed carver, teaching himself using books and other research references and practicing independently, as well as receiving instruction of other experts. In 2011, he was invited to help carve the Sitka National Historical Park Centennial Pole.

In the last 50 years, Princess Cruises has brought more than 5 million guests to Ketchikan, more than any other cruise line, according to a press release.