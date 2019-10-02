Blue World Voyages Eyes Funding Round; Ship Purchase Close

Blue World Voyages executives Gene Meehan, chairman and founder, and Freddy Dellis, co-founder and acting CEO, are heading to Manhattan next week in hopes of pushing along a key funding round that will enable the new start up cruise line to purchase its first ship.

"Fredy Dellis, my partner, and I will be in New York the second week in October meeting with Seabury Marine and some of the potential investors they have lined up," Meehan wrote, in an email to interested parties.

"Seabury Marine, part of Seabury Capital, is the leading investment banking and consultancy firm focused on the global maritime industry, and we’re excited to be working with them. With the interest expressed so far, we anticipate closing this Series A round of funding within the next 60 to 90 days. We can then execute the purchase of one of the three ships we’ve chosen as the most suitable for our concept, and plans."

The same note that said that some 300 individuals have thus far expressed interested in purchasing one of the 40 private residences aboard the ship as the company moves toward an early registration campaign.

"In fact, everything is in place to prioritize firm buyers by accepting limited deposits," Meehan said. "Funds will be held in escrow and refundable any time before the closing of the Series A funding and the acquisition of the vessel."