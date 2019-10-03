American Cruise Lines: New Ships and New Programs

American Cruise Lines is set to start the upcoming season 2020-2021 with 13 small ships, including four new Modern Riverboats.

Deployment regions include the Mississippi River, the Columbia and Snake Rivers, Puget Sound, Alaska, New England, the Hudson River, and the Southeast Coast, it said in a press release.

New ship debuts include the American Jazz and American Melody.

The first will operate Mississippi cruises in late August and the second will debut toward the end of the year.

New itineraries for 2020 will take guests on the 11-Day Alaskan Explorer Cruise, a round-trip from Juneau to Southern Alaska including Glacier Bay and the Inside Passage.

The new onboard program for 2020 and 2021 offers an Art Cruise program on select cruise itineraries across the country, featuring an artist-in-residence onboard, who will offer guests daily classes in watercolor and mixed-media instruction. Guests will have the opportunity to display their work at an art show aboard.

There are three Alaska itineraries sailing between Juneau and Seattle, including a new 2020 Alaskan Explorer’s Cruise, round-trip from Juneau.

The company also offers over nine Mississippi River itineraries as well as seasonal holiday cruises and special theme cruises, having four ships sailing the Mississippi in 2020, two modern riverboats and two Victorian-style paddlewheelers.

Mississippi theme and holiday cruises include Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and Spirit of the Season cruises, New Orleans music cruises, Nashville country and blues cruises, Civil War cruises, Mark Twain cruises, Fall Foliage cruises, food and wine cruises, culinary cruises and new art cruises.

American is also set to offer over three different Columbia and Snake River itineraries as well as additional theme cruises, with one modern riverboat and two Victorian-style paddlewheelers sailing the region.

Two different itineraries are set to cover sailing to Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, all departing from Seattle, as well as additional theme cruises. And the Hudson River voyages highlight seasonal fall foliage, all round-trip from New York City.