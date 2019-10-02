Regent Debuts New Serene Spa & Wellness Fleetwide

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today introduced a new globally inspired spa brand that will debut across its five-ship fleet this winter.

Serene Spa & Wellness will offer treatments integrating techniques and ingredients from destinations around the world, according to a press release.

The menu of services reflects treatments originating from many of the 450 destinations to which the cruise line sails and includes ELEMIS facial therapies, body treatments, massages, manicures, pedicures, luxury Kérastase salon services, fitness classes, and personal training, plus a series of wellness tours and nutritionally mindful cuisine selections served in restaurants onboard.

“Regent is deeply inspired by the peace and serenity that can be found in every region of our globe, and we are bringing the beautiful traditions and tried-and-true techniques of the world’s cultures into the exclusive experiences of Serene Spa & Wellness through spa treatments, cuisine and captivating shore excursions,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We originally developed this innovative experience for Seven Seas Splendor in our pursuit to perfect luxury for our newest ship, and then decided to expand Serene Spa & Wellness for guests to embark on a global journey of relaxation on all Regent ships. Serene Spa & Wellness will set a new benchmark in luxury spas at sea,” he added.

Serene Spa & Wellness integrates globally sourced, natural ingredients. In addition to traditional spa services, it offers techniques and treatments inspired from the Mediterranean coast, China, the Caribbean, Asia, India, Egypt, Sweden, Morocco, Northern Europe, the Baltic Coast and the South Pacific, according to a statement.

Serene Spa & Wellness services also extend beyond the physical spa venue, offering Pilates, yoga and meditation while curated shore excursions have been designed to enhance wellness.