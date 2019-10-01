SeaDream Announces New Land Programs in the Caribbean

SeaDream Yacht Club announced it is expanding its Yachting Land Adventures program in the Caribbean with a selection of new shoreside activities, according to a press release.

The new selections range from engaging tours to high adrenaline adventures, the company said.

“With so many repeat guests who sail with SeaDream year after year, we want to make sure we are always creating new ways for them to experience the destinations they love,” said Emilio Freeman, Vice President of Destinations & Revenue Management for SeaDream. “Our new Yachting Land Adventures perfectly capture the spirit of the Caribbean and allow guests to have a fresh take on each destination regardless of how many times they’ve visited a particular port.”

The 17 new, professionally guided activities will be available starting this upcoming Caribbean season.

The new Yachting Land Adventures can be found in voyages to Antigua, Anguilla, the Grenadines, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Lucia, Tobago and Trinidad. Guests can pre-book Yachting Land Adventures for a 10 percent discount, the company said, in a prepared statement.

Featured in voyages starting in November 2019, the new Yachting Land Adventures include a mix of activities like canyoning in the Guadeloupe Forest, a wide range of water sports from kite surfing lessons to kayaking tours, as well as culinary experiences such as the sea salt distillation tour in Bequia or a private cooking class in Anguilla.

Other new Yachting Land Adventures being introduced this year include horseback riding and off-road buggy adventures in Antigua, bird spotting in Anguilla, rhino riders in Marigot and various in-depth tours of different destinations throughout the Caribbean.