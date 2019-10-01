Advertisement

UnCruise Adventures Releases New Belize and Guatemala Itinerary

Safari Voyager

UnCruise Adventure has a new itinerary, Belize & Guatemala Wonders – Rivers, Reefs & Cultures.

Six departures between October and December 2020 sail roundtrip Belize City on the 66-guest Safari Voyager. A special offer saves couples up to $800 on the ticket price, according to a press release.

“Belize and Guatemala are a natural fit for an UnCruise adventure,” said Captain Dan Blanchard, owner and chief executive officer of UnCruise Adventures. “Our free-flow style of active exploration works well here with the islands, reefs, and cultural and wildlife opportunities. The snorkeling here is over the top with colorful fish and coral.”

The cruise explores Belize’s Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest coral reef in the world with more than 500 species of fish. Passengers can snorkel, swim, kayak and relax on the beach at Ranguana Caye, Carrie Bow Caye and Laughing Bird Caye National Park

Cruise rates for Belize and Guatemala start at $4,545 (before savings) and are inclusive featuring fresh, innovative meals; all beverages, including alcohol; adventure activities and transfers day of cruise. Port taxes and fees are additional. 

