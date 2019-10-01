NCLH Reaches $2 Million Fundraising Goal for Hurricane Relief Campaign

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it has met the company’s goal of raising $2 million for the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program.

The program received donations from the company’s employees, guests, travel and business partners, which the company has matched with a $2 million contribution in order to assist All Hands and Hearts with emergency response efforts across the Bahamas, including debris cleanup and removal, and the rebuilding of community infrastructure such as houses or schools.

“Our company has always stood ready to help our neighbors in times of need, and now is no exception,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program and helped us meet our goal of raising $2 million to assist with emergency response and rebuilding efforts across the Bahamas. We could not have met this goal without your generosity.”

“We have committed to work alongside the people of The Bahamas for at least the next two years and we are proud to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to bring support to the communities that have been struck by Hurricane Dorian,” said Erik Dyson, Chief Executive Officer of All Hands and Hearts. “This $4 million now raised is critical to ensure that we can be there to provide sustained support as the media’s attention has now moved on and our past experience shows that funding interest will drop off even as the hard work of recovery is just beginning.”