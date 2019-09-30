Ritz-Carlton Launch Now Delayed, Shipyard Blamed

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will now launch service on June 13, 2020, four months later than originally anticipated, due to challenges with the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard regarding ship delivery and project cost issues.

"With additional challenges around the former shipyard management, both the new Board of Hijos de J. Barreras and the Board of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are working cooperatively towards a long term solution for the shipyard," the cruise line said, in a statement.

The line's first 298-guest ship (pictured above in early September) will now debut in June on a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca, featuring port calls in the Balearic Islands.

Guests affected by this shift in timing will be invited to rebook their voyage on any one of of the company's voyages in 2020, or newly announced 2021 itineraries.

The company is extending voyage fare savings when guests rebook their future voyage or full reimbursement for our guests’ paid cruise fare and airfare and hotel change fees. In addition, travel advisors’ commissions will be fully preserved.

In August, Ritz-Carlton told Cruise Industry News in a statement that the inaugural sailing would proceed as scheduled on February 5, despite rumors in Spanish press that the shipyard was facing a number of challenges.

A statement from the cruise operator did not elaborate on the timeline on further vessels in the series. The company originally announced it would built three 298-guest ships.