Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in October

October marks the start of the busy autumn drydocking season as the high-yielding summer has come to an end for cruise operators and they use the shoulder seasons to refurbish their ships.

Star Breeze

Cruise Line: Windstar

Built: 1989

Capacity: 212 Guests

Estimated Drydock Spend: $85 Million

Drydock Facility: Fincantieri (Palermo)

This October the Star Breeze will become the first of three Windstar Star-class vessels to get cut in half, part of the Seattle-based cruise line’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative.

The vessel will be stretched with a new midsection going in, featuring 50 new staterooms. Windstar will also re-engine the ship, making it more fuel efficient while increasing its service speed.

After five months at Fincanteri’s Palermo facility, the ship will re-enter service 25 meters longer, with 100 more guests aboard, two new dining venues, all new restrooms and two new tenders, as well as a significantly updated pool deck and spa.

Oasis of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 Guests

Estimated Drydock Spend: $165 Million

Drydock Facility: Navantia (Cadiz)

Marking her tenth birthday in 2019, the game-changing Oasis of the Seas entered Cadiz in late September for a $165 million refurbishment that will span two full months.

In addition to many Royal Amplified updates, the vessel is also getting the 10-story Ultimate Abyss water slide that debuted on the Harmony of the Seas. Quantum-class features are also being added, like the Music Hall and Bionic Bar.

Also new is the Portside BBQ and dedicated karaoke venue Spotlight Karaoke. The amplified Oasis will set sail on Nov. 24, 2019, beginning seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A in Miami.

Britannia

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises UK

Built: 2015

Capacity: 3,611 Guests

Estimated Drydock Spend: $50 Million

Drydock Facility: Damen (Brest)

The newest ship in the P&O Cruises UK fleet is slated for a 20-day refurbishment this October, with technical maintenance scheduled as well as the installation of a new art gallery aboard the Britannia.

Among the changes to the ship, the main atrium will be completely re-done with new décor, furniture and an updated color scheme. The onboard shops and photo gallery will also get an update, as will the spa and java café.

Voyager of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,138 Guests

Estimated Drydock Spend: $97 Million

Drydock Facility: Singapore

Royal Caribbean International’s 1999-built Voyager of the Seas is being refurbished in Singapore, having entered the shipyard in September.

The company’s first Voyager-class vessel is being upgraded as part of the Royal Amplified program that will see an investment of more than $1 billion across 10 ships in just four years.

In addition to technical work, the ship will get a new pool deck, new bars and other dining venues, as well as a pair of water slides. Guests will embark again later this month as the ship will also have 72 new staterooms, a new laser tag arena and refreshed spa.

