Five Ships to Leave Costa Fleet by May 2021

Working to reduce capacity growth in Southern Europe, five ships will leave the Costa Cruises fleet by May 2021, according to Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, speaking on the company's third quarter earnings call on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Donald said that two Europe-based ships will leave the Costa fleet in 2020, and he added that two ships will leave the Costa fleet in Asia in 2020.

In addition, he confirmed the Costa Mediterranea will leave the fleet in May 2021.

The ships will be replaced with more efficient capacity in the new Costa Smeralda, Donald underscored.

Carnival's CEO did not mention what other ships would leave the fleet, but based on other Carnival Corp. vessel transfers, these would most likely be the line's older and less efficient vessels.

"Some are being sent to China; some are being sent to other markets where we have strength," Donald said, noting some would also leave the fleet. "When we sell them, we don't sell them into competing markets."

The Atlantica and Mediterranea are expected to transfer to Carnival's joint venture in China with China State Shipbuilding Corporation, but the timeline is behind previously announced goals.

Recent Carnival Corporation secondhand vessel transactions include not only Costa vessels, but the P&O Oriana, which was sold to Chinese owners and just transferred to the new Astro Ocean brand.

In addition, the Pacific Jewel was sold to Jalesh Cruises, the Pacific Eden moved to Cruise & Maritime Voyages, and the Prinsendam is now the Amera for Phoenix Reisen.