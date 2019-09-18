SeaDream Innovation Two Years Out, New Video Documents Build

The debut of SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream Innovation is officially two years away. A new video documenting the ship build has been released and is available to watch here.

Embarking on Sept. 18, 2021, the inaugural cruise will take guests on a 70-day journey that through four continents, departing from London and culminating in Ushuaia, Argentina, after exploring Antarctica.

In celebration of the inaugural season, SeaDream is offering for a limited time 10 percent savings when making a deposit on a SeaDream Innovation voyage and an additional 10 percent savings when paying in full, according to a press release.

“Since announcing SeaDream Innovation back in March, there has been a phenomenal response from our guests, travel partners and avid travelers,” said Andreas Brynestad, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations for SeaDream. “As we reach this crucial two-year mark before our first sailing, we are eagerly looking forward to solidifying new partnerships and unveiling new details. We’re in the midst of an exciting growth phase and firmly believe Innovation will revolutionize the way we travel.”

The new ship will be equipped with eco-friendly technologies like a battery pack of approximately 4 MWh to will enable silent sailing and without emissions for up to three hours with no disturbance to wildlife, according to a press release.

SeaDream Innovation will introduce the concept of “Global Yachting,” sailing to all seven continents in its first 15 months and visiting over 200 ports in 49 countries, the company said.