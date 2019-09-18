SunStone Marks Milestones For Two More Expedition Ships

On the heels of the successful delivery of the 160-guest Greg Mortimer for SunStone Ships, the company announced two other key milestones.

Steel was cut for the fourth Infinity-class ship (CMHI 196-4, Ocean Explorer) and the keel was also laid for the third Infinity-class vessel (CMHI 196-3, Ocean Victory)

SunStone President and CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level."

The keel laying of the Ocean Victory took place as per the schedule at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. Representatives from the Owner, the Charterers - American Queen Steamboat Company and Albatros Expeditions - participated in the Ceremony. The ship is scheduled to be launched in April 2020 and to be delivered in October 2020. The vessel will commence Antarctica Cruises from December 22nd, 2020 for Albatros Expeditions and for the summer season American Queen Steamboat Company will operate the vessel on Alaska Cruises.

The steel cutting ceremony for the Ocean Explorer took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. The event included several hundred invited guests. The keel laying is scheduled for April 2020. This vessel will be delivered in January 2021 and will begin cruises in March 2021. The vessel is chartered to Vantage Travel on a year-round long-term charter.

